Raids will be carried out before election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the forthcoming General Elections 2024, a State Level Coordination Meeting with different Enforcement Agencies of the State held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena at Lok Seva Bhawan Conference Room.

Chief Secretary stressed on taking strong action against the violators of law in a concerted effort to ensure that there is no law and order situation arises due to drug abuse, illegal drug trafficking and illegal arms trade during elections. The raids will be carried out in coordination with the Police Dept, Excise Dept, Forest Dept & Commercial Tax Dept.

Strict vigil will be maintained at Inter-State borders and police check posts. Smuggling of intoxicants such as liquor, ganja, bhang etc. will be strictly stopped. In the meeting, information was provided by the Odisha police about various narcotics raids conducted before the elections in different non-election years.

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary Home Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh; ACS Revenue, FE&CC Department Satyabrata Sahu; ACS G&PG Department Surendra Kumar, DGP, Odisha Arun Kumar Sarangi; Principal Secretary, Finance, Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, I&PR Department Sanjay Kumar Singh; PCCF Wildlife Sushant Nanda; Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur; and Excise Commissioner were present at the meeting and participated in the discussion.