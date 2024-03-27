Two arrested with fake currency notes in Balangir

Balangir: Patnagarh police in Balangir district today arrested two persons after recovering fake 500 notes worth Rs 1. 37 lakh from Bhainsha village.

The arrested persons have been identified as Barun Panuan of Bhainsha village and Rohit Bastia of Budhabahal village under Deogaon Police station

A Sankirtan (religious chanting) was organised last 22nd in Bhainsha village, during which the fake 500 notes were given to the artists. However, the artists realised about it only one day after the program and informed the villagers about it.

The locals later found out that Barun Panuan had given the fake 500 notes and a case was filed against him. Based on the complaint Patnagarh Police started an investigation into the matter and raided Barun Panuan’s house.

During the raid, police seized 274 fake 500 notes, computer, printer, paper and ink used for fake notes. Further investigation of the cop unearthed Bastia’s involvement in the case.

Speaking about the incident, Patnagarh SDPO Sadananda Pujhari informed to the pressmen that both the accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court. Further probe is underway to find out other’s link in the case.