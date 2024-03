Tourist drowns in sea at Blue Flag beach in Puri, identity still unknown

Puri: A tourist died of drowning after she was swept away while bathing in the sea in Puri in Odisha.

The deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

The body was recovered at the Blue Flag beach by the lifeguard in Puri today.

Earlier, a tourist died by drowning in the sea at the Blue Flag beach.