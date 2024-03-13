Throat of youth slit in Sundargarh of Odisha, probe initiated

By Sudeshna Panda
Throat of youth slit in Sundargarh
Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, the throat of a youth was slit in Sundargarh district of Odisha said reliable reports on Wednesday.

Reports said that, the youth was strangled to death. The dead body of the youth was recovered from the village. This brutal murder took place in Lamti village of Dharwadihi Thana Kulta Panchayat, Sundargarh.

Deceased has been identified as Debananda Sunyani of Lamti village. It is suspected that the throat of the youth was slit to death with a deadly weapon. Dharwadihi police reached the spot and seized the dead body and are investigating.

Who has killed and for what reason is yet to be known. Debananda’s body was found near the school this morning and the locals reported to the police. Further detailed reports awaited.

