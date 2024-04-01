Temperature touches 40 degrees in 8 places in Odisha, IMD releases seasonal outlook for hot weather season, check details

Bhubaneswar: Temperature touched 40 degrees in as many as eight places of Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD, the maximum temperature of the day i.e 40.4 degrees was recorded in Jharsuguda and Baripada. This was followed by Balangir as it boiled at 40.3 degrees.

Likewise, Boudh, Nayagarh, Bhawanipatna, Talcher and Titlagarh witnessed 40 degree Celsius today.

The citizens of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD released the following seasonal outlook for hot weather season (April to June) 2024 and monthly outlook for April 2024 for the rainfall and temperature.