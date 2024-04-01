Temperature touches 40 degrees in 8 places in Odisha, IMD releases seasonal outlook for hot weather season, check details
Bhubaneswar: Temperature touched 40 degrees in as many as eight places of Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per IMD, the maximum temperature of the day i.e 40.4 degrees was recorded in Jharsuguda and Baripada. This was followed by Balangir as it boiled at 40.3 degrees.
Likewise, Boudh, Nayagarh, Bhawanipatna, Talcher and Titlagarh witnessed 40 degree Celsius today.
The citizens of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the IMD released the following seasonal outlook for hot weather season (April to June) 2024 and monthly outlook for April 2024 for the rainfall and temperature.
- During the 2024 hot weather season (April to June (AMJ)), above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
- During the season (AMJ), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except of some isolated areas in northeast and northwest India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.
- For the month of April 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country. However, isolated pockets of east, northeast and northwest India are likely to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.
- Above normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except one or two pockets of northwest and northeast India where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during April 2024.
- During AMJ hot weather season, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of south peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India.
- During April 2024, above normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and plains of northwest India.
- The rainfall during April 2024, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be normal (88-112% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the northwest India and many parts of central India, north peninsular India, some parts of east and north east India. Below normal rainfall is likely along east and west coasts, some parts of east and northeast India and west central India.