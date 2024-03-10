Temperature to rise in Odisha from tomorrow onwards, mercury to hike by 4 to 6 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Odisha is likely to increase by 4 to 6 degree Celsius from tomorrow (March 11).

The day temperature is likely to increase by four to six degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the next three days.

Meanwhile, Odisha is also likely to experience heavy rainfall this year as well. As per weather forecasts, Out of the four monsoon months, three months, from July to September, are likely to record rainfall above rainfall. The El Nino effect, which affects both rainfall and rainfall, is currently active over India.

Under the influence of this, severe heat in Odisha has been predicted. A trap line is currently active over northern Odisha. Along with this, a cyclonic circulation is also active over southern Odisha and adjoining areas. Due to this, the regional meteorological center has predicted rain in some areas of Odisha today.

There is a possibility of light rain with lightning in some districts along with south coastal Odisha.

Earlier, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicted lightning and rain over as many as seven districts of Odisha.