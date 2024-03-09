Rumours and lies are the worst elements of Politics: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Rumours and lies are the worst elements of Politics, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian asks, “Sir, what is bad thing in politics.”

While this may be a general conversation between the CM and the Nabin Odisha chairman, amid discussion of a possible alliance is making the rounds in the State for the last few days, political pundits are drawing different speculations out of it.

It has been speculated whether it might be a message from the CM by which he is trying to send a message to those who are airing and publishing unverified reports on seat-sharing figures between the BJD and BJP.

It is to be noted that Odisha BJP election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar recently said that he is not aware of talks of BJD leaders with BJP Central leaders on alliance. Besides, after returning from Delhi Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal had also refuted the speculation about the BJD-BJP possible alliance.