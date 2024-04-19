Senior Clerk of Boudh BEO Office nabbed while accepting bribe

Boudh: A team of the Odisha Vigilance sleuths today nabbed the senior clerk in the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) at Harbhanga in Boudh district on charges of taking bribe.

The senior clerk, who has been identified as Rabindra Padhy, was apprehended while he demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 as first installment out of overall demand of Rs 40,000 from a complainant (school teacher) to help her in an administrative matter.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Padhy and seized. The complainant had been requesting Padhy for last six months to process her file. But, he was demanding bribe Rs 40,000 from her to get her work done.

Finding no other way, she informed about her harassment to the Vigilance Authority. Accordingly, Vigilance officials chalked out the plan and today nabbed Padhy while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from her (school teacher).

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Padhy from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case no 8/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Padhy. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Odisha: Mercury Touches 44 Degree Celsius-Mark For First Time This Summer, Likely To Rise Further