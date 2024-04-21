Over Rs 9 crore disappears from BOI’s Zilla Parishad account in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Over Rs 9 crore has disappeared from the Zilla Parishad account at Bank of India’s branch in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, alleges bank officials.

An FIR has been filed at the Bhanjapur police station by the bank officials and asked to investigate the case.

The Bank of India official said Rs 9.6 crore was transferred to Bank of India from State and Central government for the development works of the district. But from April 10 to 11, the money was debited in a huge amount from various places.

The bank officials said, they came to know about it and they immediately filed an FIR.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) is probing the matter and have demanded a high level inquiry.