Rs 5.60 lakh looted from bike dickey in Berhampur of Odisha

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
loot in berhampur
Berhampur: In a shocking incident, as much as Rs. 5 lakh 60 thousand was looted by breaking the bike dickey on Wednesday, said reliable reports. As much as Rs. 5 lakh 60 thousand rupees was stolen from the road in Berhampur.

According to reports, after withdrawing money from the bank Krishna Maharana was drinking tea in front of the shop when the loot took place.

Meanwhile the money was stolen from his bike dickey. The scene of stealing money was caught on CCTV camera. Police are investigating after the complaint in Baidyanathpur police station. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

