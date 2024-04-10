Retired RI in Sundargarh awarded imprisonment and fine in Odisha vigilance case

Bonai: A retired Revenue Inspector (RI) has allegedly been awarded imprisonment and fine in a Odisha Vigilance case on Wednesday, said reports. Today Lingaraj Sahoo, Ex-RI (Retired), Gopna, Lahunipada police station limits in Sundargarh district has been awarded the sentence.

The RI was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh TR No.110/2010 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant.

The bribe had allegedly been demanded to submit enquiry report to Tahasildar, Bonai for permission in respect of latter’s land for raising of bricks, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and fine of Rs. 1,000.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

The order further said in default of payment of fine, he is to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months and fine of Rs. 500/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Lingaraj Sahoo, Ex-RI (Retired) following his conviction. Detailed report awaited in this matter.