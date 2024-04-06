Respite from scorching heat in Odisha as IMD predicts rain warnings, check details

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
imd predicts rain for odisha
0

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha who are reeling under the scorching heatwave condition for the past several days, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain warnings for the next two days.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department has issued orange and yellow warnings for rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm over different districts of the State between April 7 and April 9.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH is also very likely to occur during these stipulated time, predicted the IMD.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.04.20 24 to 8.30 AM of 08.04.20 24:

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
  • Orange Warning: Hailstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack.
  • Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh.
  • Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.04.20 24 to 8.30 AM of 09.04.20 24:

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, South Odisha & at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.
  • Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Ganjam and Kalahandi.
  • Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Also Read: Odisha Ex- Minister Raghunath Mohanty Quits BJP

Subadh Nayak 11215 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.