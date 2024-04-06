Respite from scorching heat in Odisha as IMD predicts rain warnings, check details

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha who are reeling under the scorching heatwave condition for the past several days, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain warnings for the next two days.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department has issued orange and yellow warnings for rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm over different districts of the State between April 7 and April 9.

Gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH is also very likely to occur during these stipulated time, predicted the IMD.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.04.20 24 to 8.30 AM of 08.04.20 24:

Orange Warning: Hailstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh.

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha.

Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.04.20 24 to 8.30 AM of 09.04.20 24: