Odisha Ex- Minister Raghunath Mohanty quits BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ex- Minister Raghunath Mohanty quit Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, in a letter addressed to Manmohan Samal the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Odisha Raghunath Mohanty quit the party.

In the letter he wrote, “I do hereby inform you that I and my family members tender our resignation from the Primary Membership of Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect.”

Reports said that, Bhrugu Baxipatra has also quit BJP. He has resigned from the post of primary member of BJP, said reports on Wednesday.

The resignation letter has been sent to the state BJP president. In his resignation letter, he wrote, ‘For the last 23 years, as a member, I have made all efforts for the betterment of the party in the state.” He fulfilled all the responsibilities given by the party with determination, hard work and determination he said.

However, “I am grateful that the party has faith in me to increase various organizational and political activities.” But in the past few days I have been made to feel that I or my services are no longer needed in the party.

He further wrote, “So I decided to quit. He has mentioned in his resignation letter that he will continue his work in the service of the people and the development of Odisha.”

Recently on April 2, 2024 BJP declared a part of the list of candidates for the upcoming elections in 2024.

