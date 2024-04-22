Bhubaneswar: Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, received KISS Humanitarian award from KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. The KIIT and KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta shared a post on his personal verified Facebook Handle and wrote, “Today marks a deeply fulfilling moment as Shree Ratan Naval Tata Ji graciously accepts the esteemed KISS Humanitarian Award 2021.”

The Founder further wrote, “My childhood connection to Tata Group, stemming from my father’s service and untimely demise when I was just four, has instilled in me a profound admiration for Ratan Tata Ji’s leadership and philanthropy.”

MP Achyuta Samanta further praised Ratan Naval Tata and added, “His commitment to community development alongside corporate leadership is exemplary.”

Samanta further wrote, “We presented the award at his residence, considering his limited mobility, as a heartfelt gesture from the KISS family. A big thank you to Mr. Ricky Kej and Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran for joining us.”

“40,000 tribal children send their prayers for Mr. Ratan N. Tata’s health and continued inspiration for our nation’s progress,” he wrote as he signed off. Earlier this year when Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had visited Odisha KISS Humanitarian honor was awarded to him by KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Guinea’s National Transition Council President Dr. Dansha Koroma was awarded the prestigious Kiss Humanitarian Award 2019. In 2018, distinguished Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, in 2017, Tibetan cleric Dalai Lama, in 2016, distinguished Hollywood actress, writer, socialite and UNFPA Good Will Ambassador Ashley Judd, since 2015, the former President Alejandro Toledo has been awarded the Kiss Humanitarian Award.

In 2014, Anne was the Regional Program Director of the South Asia Regional Office, UN Women. The F. Steinhamer was awarded in 2013 to Albina du Bosrove, a prominent Swiss populist and founder of the Francisco Xavier Bagnod Center for Health and Human Rights. Thinley Jigme, Prime Minister of Bhutan in 2012, Lord Nicholls Addison Phillips, a prominent British jurist in 2011, Sir Anirudh Jagannath, former President of Mauritius in 2010.

In 2009, Korea’s prominent educator, physician and founding president of Hanseo University, Dr. Ham Ki Sun, and in 2008, KISS Humanitarian Honor was given to the then Union Minister of South Africa, Edna Bomo Malewa.

Also Read: Bill Gates Receives KISS Humanitarian Award From KIIT And KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta