30 places in Odisha record temperature 40 degree Celsius or more, Talcher sizzles at 43.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under scorching heatwave as 30 places of the State recorded temperature 40 degree Celsius or more.

As per the evening bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Talcher sizzled at 43.2 degree Celsius. Even yesterday, the temperature rose above 40 °C in 29 places.

Talcher was followed by Nuapada which boiled at 43 degree Celsius. The temperature is expected to rise further as the weatherman has predicted that heat wave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail in different districts of the State between April 18 and April 19. The IMD has issued an orange warning for the severe heatwave in the State.

Here is the list of the 30 places of the State which recorded temperature 40 degree Celsius or more today: