Question paper leak in Odisha: Assistant teacher arrested by Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: An assistant teacher has been arrested by the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police on charges of leaking question papers of Summative Assessment II of Class 1 to 8 supplied by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and uploading those on YouTube.

The arrested teacher has been identified as Jagannath Kar (29) of Jhadanga village of Jajpur district. He works as an assistant teacher at Gopinath Jew Nodal Upper Primary School in Sridharpur under Jajpur Town police station limits.

Apart from arresting police also seized two mobile phones, one Laptop, nine Answer Paper of Summative Assessment-II of class-1 to 8 and two Bank Passbooks from his possessions.

The police started an investigation into the matter after a case over question paper leak was filed by the concerned officials of OSEPA. In course of probe, police had arrested one accused Samir Sahu (21) of Khandadeuli under Rambha police limits of Ganjam district who had a YouTube channel “Samir Educational” and forwarded him to court on March 30.

However, the further probe of the cops led to the arrest of Jagannath Kar.