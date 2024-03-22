President Droupadi Murmu expresses grief on the demise of senior BJD leader Damodar Rout

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief on the death of senior BJD leader Damodar Rout, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to a X post on the official handle of the President of India, the President expresses grief and said, “Saddened by the demise of veteran leader Shri Damodar Rout who served as minister several times in Odisha Government. Shri Rout’s contribution to the progress of Odisha and the country will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members and followers.”

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Odisha paid his last respect to the leader via his official X handle. The X post translates as follows, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Party leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Here is the original X post by the CM, “ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜନୀତିରେ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ତଥା ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।”

The MP of Kandhamal and the Founder of KIIT and KISS University Dr. Achyuta Samanta also visited the hospital and paid his last respect to the departed soul, said reports.

Reports further say that the BJD MP of Rajya Sabha Manas Mangaraj paid his last respect to the senior leader via a X post and wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Senior BJD leader, Seven-time MLA and former Odisha Minister Shri Damodar Rout.”

He further wrote, ‘Dr. Rout was elected five times from Erasama and twice from Paradip Assembly Constituency. His departure has left a void in Odisha politics. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

It is further worth mentioning that presently his well-wishers are paying their last respects to the senior BJD leader Damodar Rout at his official residence in Unit-VI area of Bhubaneswar.

On January 1 2024, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had revoked the expulsion of Damodar Rout with immediate effect. According to reports, he was expelled in September 2018. Later he joined BJP said reliable reports. He was a seven time MLA.

On December 22, 2017, Rout was removed as agriculture minister over a controversial statement about the Brahmin community. Then he was expelled from the party in 2018.

He had been a Minister in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet in all the four terms from 2000. Since 1979 Rout had been in charge of more than 15 different departments during his long political innings after he became MLA for the first time in 1977.

Also Read: Guard of Honour accorded to Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout at Vidhan Sabha in Bhubaneswar