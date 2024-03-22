Guard of Honour accorded to Veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout at Vidhan Sabha in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Guard of Honour has been accorded to Late veteran BJD Leader Damodar Rout at the Vidhan Sabha in Bhubaneswar, said reports on Friday. The CM also paid his last respect to the departed soul at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The senior political leader Damodar Rout has passed away said reliable reports in this regard on Friday, dignitaries paid their last respect. According to reports, the health condition of the senior leader Damodar Rout was critical and he was on life support system.

Reports say that, his heartbeat was high and that his brain was almost dead. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar since the past 72 hours. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Sambit Rout today.

The Chief Minister of Odisha paid his last respect to the leader via his official X handle. The X post translates as follows, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Party leader and former minister Damodar Raut. This is an irreparable loss in Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Here is the original X post by the CM, “ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜନୀତିରେ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ତଥା ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।”

The MP of Kandhamal and the Founder of KIIT and KISS University Dr. Achyuta Samanta also visited the hospital and paid his last respect to the departed soul, said reports.

Reports further say that the BJD MP of Rajya Sabha Manas Mangaraj paid his last respect to the senior leader via a X post and wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Senior BJD leader, Seven-time MLA and former Odisha Minister Shri Damodar Rout.”

He further wrote, ‘Dr. Rout was elected five times from Erasama and twice from Paradip Assembly Constituency. His departure has left a void in Odisha politics. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

It is further worth mentioning that presently his well-wishers are paying their last respects to the senior BJD leader Damodar Rout at his official residence in Unit-VI area of Bhubaneswar.

On January 1 2024, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had revoked the expulsion of Damodar Rout with immediate effect. According to reports, he was expelled in September 2018. Later he joined BJP said reliable reports. He was a seven time MLA.

On December 22, 2017, Rout was removed as agriculture minister over a controversial statement about the Brahmin community. Then he was expelled from the party in 2018.

He had been a Minister in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet in all the four terms from 2000. Since 1979 Rout had been in charge of more than 15 different departments during his long political innings after he became MLA for the first time in 1977.

