2 drown in Choudwar of Odisha, rescued in critical state

Choudwar: In a tragic incident reported on Friday, two drowned in Choudwar area of Cuttack district in Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reports, while bathing in Birupa river, two of them allegedly got swept away and got drowned. They were later however rescued in a critical condition, said reports. They are Krishna Chandra Sahu (20) of Khurda sahi in Choudwar and another from the same area identified as Maink Sahu (18).

Both of them were taking a bath in the Birupa river when they got swept away due to the strong current. On hearing their cries, the local people immediately jumped into the river and rescued them.

Reports further say that, their condition was critical when they were rescued. The Choudwar police reached the spot and immediately sent the two rescued persons to the SCB Mediacal College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.