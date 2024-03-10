Police-Naxalities exchange of fire in Kandhamal-Rayagada border, hand grenades, naxal articles recovered

Kandhamal: Odisha Special Operations Group (SOG) engaged in an exchange of fire with a group of naxalities on Rayagada-Kandhamal’s border in Durgapanga Jungle.

The exchange of fire lasted for around 15 minutes.

Acting on a tiff-off, the SOG jawans had received a credible input about presence of Maoists in the Durgapanga jungle on March 6. The jawans formed a team for combing operation.

While the joint team was combing at the Rayagada border area yesterday, the Naxalities opened indiscriminate firing on the police and also threw grenades on them. Following which the police also retaliated.

After the exchange of fire ended, a search operation was carried out in the area in which, 7 hand grenades along with gelatin sticks, Blasting machine, Solar panel, medicines and other items were seized.

