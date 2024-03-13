Odisha sizzles as temperature continues to rise, Mercury touches over 36 degrees in 19 cities

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha is continuously rising causing concerns for everyone. As per the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Malkangiri district of the state is grappling with highest temperature.

Reportedly, it has become intolerant for residents of various district to come out of the house after 11 am and after 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, 19 cities of Odisha experienced a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius yesterday. These cities even included the Twin city, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. On Tuesday, Bhubaneswar experienced maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while in Cuttack, the mercury touched 36 degrees Celsius.

As per the data, the temperature in Odisha is likely to increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. While the day temperature is likely to increase by four to six degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the next three to four days, the minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar informed that the minimum temperature (night temperature) likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days. The department further added that there will be no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

As per the data given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the district of the southern and western parts of Odisha including Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Bhawanipatna, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and other nearby areas are likely to see surge in temperature.

