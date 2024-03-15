Odisha: Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya gravely injured in road accident

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya sustained serious injuries in a road accident. The accident occurred after his car collided with a gas tanker. The accident took place on NH-55 near Luhapank village in Redhakhol of Sambalpur district, said reports in this regard.

In the accident, Prasanna Acharya received critical injuries in his head and eyes. Reportedly, the accident took place during the late night hours on Thursday when Acharya was returning to Bargarh from Bhubaneswar. A gas tanker coming from the opposite direction collided with his car, causing the accident. Acharya was rushed to the Redhakhol Medical for immediate treatment.

He was then referred to Sambalpur, owing to his grave injuries. He has been admitted to the ICU and is currently undergoing treatment. As per the latest information, it is known that Prasanna Acharya’s health is now stable. The senior BJD leader will be shifted to Bhubaneswar at 10 AM today (Friday).

Notably, Acharya’s PSO (Personal Security Officer) also sustained injuries in the accident. The driver of the car was also injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the IG of Sambalpur’s Northern Range Himanshu Lal arrived at the medical. Further details into the matter are awaited.