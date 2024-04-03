Odisha: Second list of BJD expected today, focus to be on 5 Bs

Bhubaneswar: The second list of BJD candidates is executed to be published today, the focus is said to be on the 5 Bs in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard. There is a brainstorming session with the list of candidates for the second stage of BJD list.

BJD may announce the list of candidates today. In the first phase, the names of 15 MP candidates have been announced. Six Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly seats are still left. This morning there is a Mishrana Parba of BJD.

In the remaining seats, the list of BJD candidates have been finalized. Only the statutory declaration is awaited. The five Bs are in focus. Discussions are going on regarding Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat also. The main focus will however be on Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Balasore and Bolangir.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and BJD chief election strategist Karthik Pandian are crunching numbers on different equations. The wait to know who are the BJD candidates for in Bargarh, Balangir, Bhadrak, Baleswar, Brahmpur and Keonjhar Lok shall soon come to an end.

Also Read: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik Announces First List Of Candidates For General Elections 2024