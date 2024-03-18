Truck owners’ association calls 24-hour bandh in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The Truck owners’ association has called 24-hour Keonjhar bandh protesting against railway project from Suakathi to Guhaldihi of the district.

According to sources, Central Government has approved Rs 20 crore worth train line project from Suakathi to Guhaldihi. However, under this project the truck business in Keonjhar will be collapsed. In order to save their business, the Truck owners’ association has observed a 24-hour Keonjhar bandh by stopping 2 trains at Keonjhar railway station.

In protest against this, the District Truck Owners Association has shut down Keonjhar today. Additionaly, buses, trains and government and private institutions, leaving essential vehicles, including Keonjhar Railway Station, District Office, Gandhi Street, OMC Shuakatham, and various other places in the district has been shut.

As per sources, the bandh has been observed as the economy of Keonjhar depends on the truck business, if OMC iron ore is transported by train, 3 lakh people including 30 thousand truck owners of the district will be directly and indirectly affected. Additionally, at least 15 different associations have supported the truck owner association.

Earlier, a 12- hour Bhadrak bandh observed demanding the expulsion of Prafulla Samal’s family from the college board and the destruction of the society.

College staff, local development forum and Bhadrak Manch are observing bandh at Banta square. A bandh call has been issued today from 6 am to 6 pm. The Bhadrak Civil Protection Forum and Barpada Development Forum have blocked the road with picketing at the Banta square.

Due to the closure, the supermarket lanes are closed. Due to fear of some violence regarding this shutdown call, three platoons of police force have been deployed in different places in Bhadrak city, said reliable reports.