Odisha: Important police meeting held at DG Camp Office ahead of General Elections 2024

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
police meeting
Bhubaneswar: An important police meeting of Odisha Police was held on Monday at the DG Camp Office, said reliable reports in this regard. T

According t0 the available reports, the police meeting was chaired by DG Police Arun Sarangi and 2024 election preparations were discussed.

Reports further say that, the meeting was attended by the SPs of all districts along with Director of Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, ADG Law Enforcement, Intelligence IG, SIW DIG and many other senior officials.

Further detailed reports awaited.

