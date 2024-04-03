Odisha govt appoints Nikhil Pavan Kalyan as Jajpur Collector

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
ors officers transferred in odisha
0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director Rural Development as Collector and District Magistrate of Jajpur.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha issued a notification today regarding the new appointment of the 2012 batch IAS officer.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jajpur,” read the notification.

Also Read: Odisha Police Constable Drowns In Pond, Dies

Subadh Nayak 11203 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.