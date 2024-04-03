Odisha govt appoints Nikhil Pavan Kalyan as Jajpur Collector

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director Rural Development as Collector and District Magistrate of Jajpur.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha issued a notification today regarding the new appointment of the 2012 batch IAS officer.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, IAS as the District Magistrate in the district of Jajpur,” read the notification.