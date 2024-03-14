Odisha government hikes wages of Unskilled, Semi-Skilled, Skilled and Highly Skilled Labourers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has hiked the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) payable to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in the State

The wages of unskilled workers have been increased from Rs 352 to Rs 450, while the wages of semi-skilled workers have been increased from Rs 392 to Rs 500, the wages of skilled workers have been increased from Rs 442 to Rs 550 and the minimum wage of highly skilled workers has been increased from Rs 502 to Rs 600.

This decision of the Chief Minister will benefit lakhs of workers working in the public and private sectors of the state.