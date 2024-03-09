Odisha Cabinet approves 17 important proposals today, details

Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 proposals have been approved in the Odisha State cabinet today. As per the decision, Rs 6 lakhs has been sanctioned for the newly funded high school teachers and Sanskrit toll teachers and Rs 4 lakhs for the non-teachers.

The teachers of newly grant-in-add higher secondary schools and madrasas will get Rs 5 lakh. Concurrent assistance to block grand teachers. After retirement, teachers will get Rs 10 lakh and non-teachers will get Rs 5 lakh. For this, 952 teachers and 1025 non-teachers will be benefited.

Now the new scholarship guidelines have been revised. Non-professional UG PG students can avail this scholarship. Earlier, only the students of higher education department were benefited from it.

Biju Patnaik Aviation Center will be in Birashal of Dhenkanal District. 500 pilots will be trained annually here. Pilot training, simulator training, cabin crew training will be given here. For this, Rs 562 crores will be spent.

Besides, ‘Ama Bus stand’ will have in all blocks and major subdivisions. As many as 318 places have been identified for this.