Bhubaneswar: In Odisha, BJP refutes rumors of coalition with BJD yet again, said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday. Lata Usendi has repeated what Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Bijay Singh Tomar had said a few days back.

According to latest reports, Lata Usendi the BJP co-incharge of state elections in Odisha. When questioned by a media person, she said that the media is forecasting a BJP BJD alliance and not the party.

She further added that the party is now busy for the election preparations for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats. She refuted the coalition as mere rumors.

Earlier on March 8, putting all speculations to the rest, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal clarified that no discussions were held in Delhi on alliance with BJD and the saffron party will fight the upcoming election alone in the state.

Soon after landing in Bhubaneswar from Delhi, Samal spoke to the newsmen the State leaders of the party held discussions with the central leaderships on how the BJP will form government at the centre and in Odisha.

However, no discussions were held regarding alliance with the State ruling BJD and the BJP will fight the forth coming Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections in Odisha alone.

It is to be noted here that the possible alliance between both the political parties became a subject of discussion in the State after BJD President Naveen Patnaik called for a crucial meeting with his senior leaders while the State BJP leaders were asked to have a meeting with the central leaders in New Delhi on March 6.

After attending the meeting with Naveen, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad even had clarified that BJD will do everything for the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State. On the other hand, BJP MP Jual Oram had clarified that the central leadership will take a final decision regarding the alliance in Odisha.

Even some media reports claimed that the alliance between the BJP and BJD had reached the final stage and they were having discussions about sharing of both Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats. However, the State BJP president, who returned after meeting with his central leaderships today, ruled out such speculations.