Odisha Anganwadi timings revised due to heatwave, see details

Bhubaneswar: There has been a change in Odisha Anganwadi timings due to the severe heatwave in the state, said reports on Monday.

The Daily activity schedule for Anganwadi Centres functioning in own buildings or Community Halls or Non-School building have been revised from 09.00 AM to 02.00 AM to 07.00 AM to

11.30 AM.

The detailed activity schedule has been specified. Therefore, you are requested to ensure functioning of AWCs as per the timing and activity schedule prescribed from the April 2, 2024 until further orders.

The timings have been specified in a letter issued Government of Odisha Women and Child Development to the Collectors of all the districts.

Here is the Detailed schedule: Welcome children, ensure personal hygiene of the children and prayer from 7:00 am to 7:15 am.

Provide Morning Snacks and ensure children eat it and wash hands before and after eating. Activities for development of cognitive skills, physical and motor development from 7:15 am to 9:45 am.

Provide hot cooked meal and ensure children eat it and wash hands before and after eating from 9:45 am to 10:00 am.

Visit to pregnant nursing woman at least two and measure weight of children, counselling the pregnant women.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department has announced that morning classes will be commenced in all the schools starting from April 2, 2024. The classes will begin at 7 am and will continue till 11.30 am.

According to official reports, the decision has been take in view of rising temperature in the state. The Ministry has asked all the government and private school to begin classes for students of class 1 to 12 as per the said schedule.

