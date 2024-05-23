Cyclone alert: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, wind speed in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued cyclone alert and forecasted heavy rainfall in Odisha.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that yesterday’s low pressure area over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over west-central & adjoining south Bay of Bengal today.

The low pressure area is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th May, 2024. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by 26th May evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri.

Hot and humid condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Wind Warning:

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on 23rd May. It would become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over central Bay of Bengal on 24th May.

It would extend to adjoining areas of North Bay of Bengal with gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 25th May morning. It would further increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over north Bay of Bengal and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over adjoining central Bay of Bengal from 26th morning for subsequent 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along & off adjoining North Odisha coasts from 25th May evening.

Sea condition:

Rough to very rough over central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from 23rd May and over North Bay of Bengal from 24th May evening. It would become high over central Bay of Bengal from 25th May morning and High to Very High over North Bay of Bengal from 25th evening till 27th May morning.

Rough to very rough along & off North Odisha coasts from 25th May evening till 27th May morning.

