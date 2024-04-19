Mastermind of ganja smuggling racket visits Jharpada jail to meet his associates, gets arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics wing of the Special Crime Unit yesterday arrested the mastermind of a ganja smuggling racket whom it identified as Rahul Sethi of Budamara village in Mayurbhanj district.

Interestingly, Rahul was arrested when he had gone to the Jharpada Circle Jail to meet his associates, who are lodged in the jail.

The arrest of Rahul Sethi marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts of the Narcotics wing to combat illicit drug trafficking and organized crime, as he is the master mind in this huge consignment of Cannabis. It is established during investigation that the accused was funding this illicit business and was running this syndicate since last two years.

His interrogation reveals startling facts about this illicit trafficking which has linked with Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand areas of the country, said sources adding that the Crime Unit has collected substantial evidence against the principal accused and financial investigation regarding the sale proceed, involvement of other accused will be done by the SCU.

The accused will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate today and SCU will pray the Court for custodial interrogation of Rahul Sethi for further investigation and collection of evidence in this case.

Rahul Sethi is the mastermind of the seizure of 300 kgs of ganja by the Special Crime Unit on February 11. The contraband was seized while it was being trafficked from Chitrakonda of Malkangiri to Jharkhand in cars. In this connection, two high end cars and three accused persons, two from Jharkhand, were arrested and forwarded in SCU PS Case No 03 dt 11.2.24 u/s 20(b)(2 i)(C)/29 NDPS Act and all the accused persons are in jail custody. Since then, Sethi was absconding and was evading police arrest.

