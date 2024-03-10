Nephew found dead in man’s village in Kandhamal of Odisha, probe initiated

Baliguda: In a shocking and tragic incident, a nephew was brutally killed in his uncle’s village, said reliable reports in this regard on Sunday.

It is further worth mentioning that after the murder, the killer threw the dead body in the nearby agricultural land to destroy the evidence.

The incident has been reported from Sulereju village of Lankagarh panchayat under Belghar police station in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The murder took place late at night on Friday say preliminary reports. It has been alleged that the incident took place when the boy had gone to his uncle’s village to attend a feast.

While the main accused in the murder incident has escaped, the police has been successful in arresting the accomplice. However, the reason for the murder is yet to ascertained. Detailed probe is underway in this regard. Reports awaited.