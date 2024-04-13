MP Dr Achyuta Samanta gets grand welcome in Boudh, Phulbani

Boudh/ Kandhamal: Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the Lok Sabha MP of Kandhamal in Odisha, visited Boudh today and participated in the Ekadasaha Karma of late Gouri Shankar Amat, father of Odisha forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat. Dr Samanta offered his tribute for the departed soul by garlanding his photograph and consoled the bereaved family.

Dr Samanta also discussed with others there who had gone from different districts. Kantamal MLA Mahidhar Rana, Minister Prafulla Mallik and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Later, after arriving in Phulbani, Dr. Samanta was given a grand welcome. After getting elected from Kandhamal MP constituency, BJD has fielded him for the second time from this constituency.

In Phulbani, Dr Samanta was welcomed by the local leaders and workers. He has met all the leaders and workers here including BJD MLA candidate Jayshree Kanhar. He has informed about further strategy for the election while sought the workers to go for robust campaign.