Mo Bus rolls out in Sambalpur, Berhampur city today

Sambalpur/Berhampur: Mo Bus service by the state government has now been rolled out in two other cities, i.e Sambalpur and Berhampur today.

CM Naveen Patnaik launches the Mo Bus service via video-conferencing. CRUT MD Arun Bothra, Sambalpur Collector and Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari flagged off the bus on the occasion.

In Sambalpur, as many as 15 buses will ply via four routes with 83 stoppages connecting Sambalpur Junction, Samaleswari temple, Burla and Hirakud. In the first phase, 15 will ply on the roads of Sambalpur. Of which 4 will be AC buses.

Similarly, in Berhampur, as many as 15 buses will ply via four routes with 87 stoppages connecting MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Engineering School, Berhampur University and the railway station. Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, Former MLA Dr Ramesh Chandra Choupattnayak, Deputy Mayor and Ganjam Collector were present to grace the occasion.

On May 18,2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved a proposal to extend ‘Mo Bus’ service to nine towns in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Ganjam districts – Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Brajarajnagar-Belpahar and Berhampur-Gopalpur-Chhatrapur-Hinjilicut-Digapahandi clusters.

