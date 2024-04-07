Miscreants attack family and loot house in Odisha’s Puri district

Puri: A group of miscreants attacked a family and looted their house in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has come to the fore from Kharija Sahi of Sarswatipur village under Balanga police limits of the district.

According to sources, a group of four miscreants broke into one Rabindranath Mohapatra’s house and attacked them. They later robbed the house and fled from the spot.

In the attack, Rabindranath, his wife, his son and daughter-in-law were severely injured. The injured are presently admitted to Capital Hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a bomb hurled in Dhenkanal at weekly haat and lakhs of rupees have been looted said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to available reports, as many as five miscreants have allegedly hurled bombs and decamp with as much as Rs. 14 lakh cash and an SUV from the weekly market.

Reports say that, the incident has been reported at Jirala under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district. The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.