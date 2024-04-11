Minor boy dies in land slide while playing near river bed in Odisha

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy reportedly died following a land slide while playing near a river bed in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

One Prakash Nayak, the son of Prasant Nayak of Patharasahi under the Kaptipada police station limits of the district, was reportedly playing near the river bed. Unfortunately, a portion of the land he was standing on caved-in following which he got buried.

Some villagers, who were present at the spot, tired their best to rescue Prakash and dig out the soil while others informed the local fire-fighters about the incident.

Soon a team of fire-fighters from Kaptipada reached the spot and rescued the minor boy at the earliest possible time. Soon, he was rushed to the Udala Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctor declared him brought dead.

While the heart-wrenching incident has completely broken the family as Prakash was the only child of Prasant, a pall of gloom has descended on the locality following his death.