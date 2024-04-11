Odisha weather news: Interior region breaks record, experiences all-time cold day in April

Bhubaneswar: Interior parts of Odisha today broke a record and experienced the coldest day of April, informed regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the post of the IMD on its X handle, Angul, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, and Hirakud recorded the lowest ever maximum temperature so far in the month of April. It is due to a significant drop in day temperature under the impact of rain and cloudy sky.

Here are the four places which experienced all-time cold day in April:

Titlagarh: 24°C ——–Previous lowest: 28.5°C 4th Apr 2008 (Data record Since 1952)

Sambalpur: 25.7°C ——– Previous lowest: 25.7°C on 7th April 2018 (Data Since 1952)

Hirakud 26.1°C ——– Previous lowest: 27.6°C on 22nd April 2023 (Data since 1973)

Angul: 26.7°C ——– Previous lowest: 27.7°C on 6th April 2008(Data since 1921)

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that heatwave will return to Odisha again. It also has issued yellow warning for scorching heat over several districts of the state saying that though there will not be large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 24 hours, the mercury will gradually rise by 6-8 degree Celsius during next subsequent 4 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.