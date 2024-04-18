Mega BJD Mishran Parba held in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: In a mega BJD Mishran Parba held in Bhubaneswar on Thursday in the presence of the Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta. Many Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers from Kandhamal district were present at the occasion.

Senior BJP leaders Kamalakanta Pandey, Satya Narayan Behera, prominent social worker and journalist Radha Mohan Mahapatra joined the ruling party BJD at Shankha Bhavan today in the presence of Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta.

Along with hundreds of supporters Kandhamal MP and KIIT, KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, reached Shankha Bhavan today and they joined the party. Kandhamal District Supervisor Bijaya Naik said that after these leaders joined the party, BJD will perform even better in Kandhamal.

According to reports, the Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta welcomed all the workers and leaders and said that they will do good work for the party.

Many leaders who joined the party were inspired by the ideals of BJD party Supremo Naveen Patnaik and joined the party. Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, District Supervisor Bijaya Naik, MP Sasmit Patra, BJD Spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi were present in today’s Mishran Parba.

