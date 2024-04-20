Mahanadi boat capsize: 8 bodies recovered, President Murmu condoles death

Bhubaneswar: In the tragic Mahanadi boat capsize incident, all the eight dead bodies have been recovered, said reports on Saturday. Among those who died were five women and three children.

In the boat capsize in Mahanadi, as many as eight people have died. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to the boat tragedy and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased persons. The CM had directed the local administration to provide better treatment to the people who were rescued and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Around 50 people including children and women were going to Banjhipali in Bargarh district from Saradha on a boat. Unfortunately, the boat met with the mishap in the middle of the journey when it reached near Saradha under Lakhanpur block.

Earlier today, the President of India Draupadi Murmu condoled the deaths and posted an X post on her official X (Formerly Twitter) handle. The President wrote: