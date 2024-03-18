Misbehaviour with female foreign national at Lingaraj temple: Accused servitor convicted in 28 days, gets jail term

Bhubaneswar: A court in Bhubaneswar today convicted accused servitor who reportedly misbehaved with a female foreign national. The servitor has been identified as Kundu Mahapatra.

While conducting a hearing of the case, the court sentenced Kundu Mahapatra to a rigorous imprisonment of 18 months for misbehaving with the female Sweden national near the North Gate of the temple on February 19.

The Lingaraj Police had arrested the servitor for allegedly misbehaving with the female foreign national, who had lodged a complaint against him. Police also had registered a case against him under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC.

Police had framed chargesheet against him in just four days while he was convicted by the court in just 28 days.