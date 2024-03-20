Loot in Ram Mandir of Nayagarh in Odisha, details here

Nayagarh: There has been a loot in Ram mandir of Nayagarh district in Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. The newly built Ram Mandir in Fatehgarh in district Nayagarh was stolen.

According to reliable reports, it has been alleged that late last night, the temple hundi (deposit) was broken and the loot of gold jewelery and lakhs of rupees took place.

This morning worshipers found the lock of the main gate of the temple broken. The car was broken inside. A complaint has been filed in Fatehgarh police station on behalf of the temple committee. The police are probing into the matter in detail.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.