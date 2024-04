Bhubaneswar: A big jolt to the party, senior leader and Odisha BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In her resignation letter, She has written that she had given her sweat and blood to the party in the last 10 years. Despite hardwork and sincerity, she could not earn the trust of the leadership.