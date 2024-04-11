Huge quantity of saree seized from Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar, 2 traders detained

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that, huge quantity of sarees have been seized from the newly formed Baramunda bus stand Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar

According to reports, a huge amount of sarees was seized from the Baramunda bus stand. The CT GST seized the sarees. In this connection, two saree traders have been detained for not being able to account for such huge amount of saree.

The two traders caught in this connection have been identified as Taruni Meher and Purna Chandra Meher. They were coming to Bhubaneswar with sarees from Balangir.

Due to the upcoming General Elections, questions are being raised as to where and why these huge number of sarees were being taken without the required bills.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter. An investigation is underway in this regard.

