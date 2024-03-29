Hot, humid weather likely in Odisha in the next 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: Due to prevailing dry conditions over major parts the state and high solar insolation, heatwave in Odisha is likely. Further rise in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely by 2°C at a few places over some parts of interior Odisha. The high temperatures will prevail during next 48 Hours no large change thereafter in the state.

Consequently maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be between 38 to 40°C at many places over the districts of interior parts and between 36 to 38°C over the coastal districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

As the relative humidity remains in the range of 50 to 70% over coastal Odisha and between 30 to 50 over interior districts of Odisha, People are advised to take precautionary measure while going outside during the day time in the state.

Yesterday’s Maximum Day Temperature: 39.8°C Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district

Yesterday’s Highest Minimum Temperature in Odisha: 26.8°C Puri

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts

of South Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were above normal at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of North

Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were markedly

below normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

At one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, above normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.8°C was recorded at Parlakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant,

elderly and sick people) due to Heatwave in Odisha. It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going

outside during peak hours of the day. Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.