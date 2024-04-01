Bhubaneswar: Heatwave likely in Odisha, temperatures to rise from tomorrow said reliable reports in this regard on Monday. From today, there will be an increase in the temperature in the state.

Strong summer heat shall be experienced from tomorrow. The day temperature in the state will increase by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius for two days. There will be more heat with each and every passing day. Warm weather is likely in the state from tomorrow till April 4.

The weather department has issued a warning for this. Yellow warning has been given to 5 districts Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi and Malkangiri districts for possible warm conditions tomorrow. Seven districts and nine districts on April 4 have been warned for warm weather.

The day temperature will be at least 40 degrees Celsius in the remaining districts under yellow warning. Night temperatures are likely to be 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal. It is advised to be cautious of hot nights in southern interior districts.

Two to six districts will have warm and humid conditions with high daytime temperatures and high humidity. Heatwave likely in Odisha, a peak hour warning has been issued due to the threat of severe summer floods. However by April 6, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in most parts of the state under the influence of a westerly storm.