Group clash leaves two injured in Sundargarh district

Rourkela: Group clash left at least two youths grievously injured at Biramitrapur in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

According to reports a clash occurred between two groups during the annual Gupteswar Mela held at Biramitrapur. Initially, both the sides had a heated exchange of words over some unknown reason. Soon, they attacked each other.

Two persons of a same group Mahadev Sharma and Deepak Sharma sustained grievously injuries after they were stabbed from behind with a machete by the members of the other group. They were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for treatment.

On being informed, Sundargarh SP and other senior police officials reached the village and took stock of the situation. Besides, 10 platoons of police personnel were deployed to prevent any further untoward incident in the locality.

Police also have started an investigation into the matter.

