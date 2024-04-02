Noted puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr hospitalized

Keonjhar: Noted puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr has been admitted at KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated last night.

Kuanr was reportedly suffering from some old age-related ailments for a few days now. He was under medication and was taking medicines regularly. However, all of a sudden his health condition deteriorated last night probably due to heatwave conditions and he was not able to get up from his bed.

On doctor’s advice, the family members did sponging of his entire body and admitted him at the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital for treatment this morning. Later, he was referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, the family members admitted him at KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that Kuanr was leading a lonely life after losing both of his sons, while elder son died a few days back, his younger son had died a few years back.

Kuanr, who was born in 1937 in Keonjhar and belongs to a family of traditional puppeteers, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2023 for his unique contribution in the field.

Meanwhile, prayers and best wishes from people of different walks of life have been poured in for Kuanr for his speedy recovery.

