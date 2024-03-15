Former Sarpanch found dead in Odisha’s Koraput, probe underway

Koraput: The body of former Sarpanch in Odisha was recovered from a pit in Koraput district of Odisha, said reports on Friday. A murder has been suspected.

The incident took place and has been reported from in Narayanapatna area of Koraput district. The deceased Sarpanch has been identified as Singuru Tadinga.

The former Sarpanch Singuru Tadinga of Baragumandi Panchayat went to the land yesterday with a plow but did not return home. The family searched a lot Sarpanch found dead in Odisha. The body of Singuru Tadinga was found lying in a pit this morning.

It is suspected that someone killed him and threw it away. The police seized the dead body at the scene and started investigation. It is said that this murder happened due to previous enmity. So who and why killed the former Sarpanch remains unclear. Detailed reports awaited.