Police seize Rs 55 lakh from car in election-bound Odisha

Sonepur: Police in Odisha’s Sonepur district reportedly seized cash to the tune of Rs 55 lakh from a car during vehicle checking in view of the upcoming 2024 general election.

A team of cops from the Binika police station was reportedly conducted vehicle checking near the College Chhak in Binika of the district last night. As part of the checking, the police team waylaid a car, which was reportedly on its way to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, and thoroughly inspected it.

During checking, the cops recovered Rs 55 lakh from the four-wheeler with six occupants in it. All of them are said to be members of the same family, said sources at the Sonepur Police.

Soon after recovering the cash, the cops handed over the money to the Income Tax Department as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the sources added.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated find out the source of the cash and the motive for which it was being carried.

It is to be noted here that as per the ECI guideline, one cannot carry cash more than Rs 10 lakh when the Mode Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force for the election.

